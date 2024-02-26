Khan tips hat off to his players

Lautoka FC coach Babs Khan is tipping his hats off to his players for managing to train consistently under the grueling western heat for the Digicel Fiji Premier League season.

The side has won one match against Nasinu in round one last week and tied 1-1 with Navua yesterday at Churchill Park.

Khan says that while he is content with the team’s performance, he believes there are areas that need improvement.

“Ball retention will be our focus. We wanted to keep the ball more but (yesterday) we did not have the chance to keep the ball but Navua came up with a plan in the second half because in the first half they were sitting back.”

Khan adds that he looks ahead to a great football season with the Sugar City based side.

Nadroga will host Lautoka this Sunday at 3pm in Lawaqa Park.

In other matches Nasinu will take on Ba at 1pm while Suva will clash with Labasa at 3pm in a double header at the HFC Bank Stadium while Navua will host Nadi at 3pm.