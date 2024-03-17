Khan or Cava to coach Whites

Inosi Cava [left] and Intiaz Khan

Suva FC’s coaching panel, currently led by Inosi Cava, Pita Rabo, and President Intiaz Khan, have taken over the team’s management following the resignation of head coach Nigel Khan.

Khan has confirmed that they are overseeing player training and welfare while plans for the team’s future are being discussed in an upcoming association meeting.

Khan has also indicated that either he or Inosi Cava is likely to assume the role of the new head coach.

Meanwhile, Suva FC has yet to secure their first victory in the Digicel Fiji Premier League after four rounds.