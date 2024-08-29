Kautoga returns after six years

[Source: Supplied]

National football rep Samuela Kautoga is back after six years.

Kautoga has been named in the Digicel Bula Boys side for the FIFA International Friendlies Tri Nations Series which will be held next week.

While expressing gratitude to the management for selecting him in the squad, he also hinted that this might be his last appearance.

Kautoga mentions he has been working on improving himself for this friendlies.

“I’ll try to improve myself, and I know that I still have something left to give back to the country. I’ll try to play well and earn a spot in the squad for the World Cup qualifier.”

He also notes the team has a talented, disciplined, and young squad, which is a significant advantage for them.

The team is currently in camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

They’ll face Hong Kong-China and Solomon Islands in the friendly matches next week.

Fiji takes on Solomon Islands on next Monday at 7:00 PM at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and Hong Kong-China next Sunday at 3:00 PM at Churchill Park, Lautoka.