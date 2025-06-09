Kautoga is a funny guy says skipper

RC Manubhai Ba striker Vilitati Kautoga

One of the highlights of the 2025 FMF Inter District Championship is the performance of RC Manubhai Ba striker, Vilitati Kautoga.

It’s been a great tournament so far for Kautoga, who has scored three brilliant goals, including a screamer against Navua and the other last night against Nadroga.

Members of the media wanted to have some comments from Kautoga last night after he was named Player of the Match, but the shy lad humbly asked to be excused.

However, Ba captain, Penisoni Tirau, says Kautoga is someone they love in camp.

”His goals (Kautoga) I can’t describe in words, it was a screamer, last night (against Navua)the goal he scored was not expected and today again (against Ba), a humble and funny guy too in camp, so I’d like to give credit to him also for his efforts. “

Kautoga has been starting for Ba in this tournament in place of France Catarogo, who is out injured.

Ba Director of Football, Rodeck Singfh, says Kautoga is grasping the opportunity given to him.

“Vilitati Kautoga is one of our good players who has been knocking on the door for Ba, but unfortunately couldn’t get the opportunity. But now he’s been given the opportunity and he’s showing his class. “

Ba faces Stratum Construction Rewa at 8 tonight to determine who finishes at the top of group B.

