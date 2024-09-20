Jennings boost for Bula Boys

Leeroy Jennings [Source: Illawarra Mercury]

Leeroy Jennings is the headline act in the Digicel Fiji Bula Boys squad that has been named for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Australia born Jennings, played for the Fiji Under-20 in 2016 and currently plays his trade with Sydney United.

He was also part of the LA Galaxy set-up, while also having stints with Wrexham and Newcastle Jets.

Jennings is also the cousin of rugby league superstar Michael Jennings.

Fijian head coach Rob Sherman has also called up Wellington Olympic AFC defender Gabrieli Matanisiga, and Suva’s Kavaia Rawaqa.

Missing out is Remeuru Takiata and Muni Shivam Naidu, who both have commitments, while Scott Wara is serving the remainder of his two-match suspension.

England-based Josh Laqeretabua will also miss out due to injury.

Team manager Kartik Reddy says the inclusions aim to strengthen the squad as they aim for a strong campaign in the qualifiers.

He says Fiji will be fighting for the 1.5 spots available to OFC for qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The squad marches into camp on September 29 at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba and the final 23-member squad will be named on October 5.

Reddy confirms that the team captain Roy Krishna will join the team on October 5 after his club commitment.

The Bula Boys will kick off their campaign against the Solomon Islands on October 10 in Suva at 7 pm.

They will then face Papua New Guinea on November 14 and New Caledonia on November 17, with both matches to be held at the PNG Football Stadium.