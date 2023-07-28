James scorcher gives England 1-0 win over Denmark

[Source: FIFA Women's World Cup/Twitter]

Lauren James scored a wonder strike in her first Women’s World Cup start to lead England to a 1-0 Group D victory over Denmark on Friday, all but guaranteeing the European champions a spot in the knockout stage.

Coach Sarina Wiegman made two bold changes to Friday’s squad, moving the versatile Rachel Daly back to defence and inserting James into the starting lineup – and the two teamed up to score in the sixth minute at Sydney Football Stadium.

Daly knocked the ball to James, who sped past one defender then curled in a rocket from 22 yards out that goalkeeper Lene Christensen had little chance of stopping.

Bayern Munich forward Pernille Harder almost pulled one back for Denmark in the dying minutes, clanging a header off the post.

The fourth-ranked Lionesses, who defeated Haiti 1-0 in their opener, play China on Aug. 1 in their final group game. Denmark, who beat China 1-0 to kick off their campaign, play Haiti the same day.