Italy face Northern Ireland in European playoffs, Sweden meet Ukraine

[Source: Reuters]

Italy will face Northern Ireland in the European playoffs in their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup while Sweden meet Ukraine as 16 teams learned the pathways that determine the four remaining European slots for the global tournament.

Four-times world champions Italy again failed to secure direct qualification after finishing second in their group as they seek to qualify for the first time since the 2014 edition.

They were knocked out in the playoffs the last two times and enter the second round as top seeds, with a potential final against either Wales or Bosnia & Herzegovina to qualify.

Northern Ireland, on the other hand, have not qualified for the World Cup since 1986 and have beaten Italy just once in 11 meetings back in 1958.

New Sweden boss Graham Potter’s side must first get past Ukraine, while Poland face Albania in the other semi-final in their pathway. The Swedes reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2018 but did not qualify for the 2022 edition.

Denmark face North Macedonia, the minnows who famously knocked out Italy in the playoffs last time. The Czech Republic will have a tricky task when they host Ireland, who booked a playoff spot with a last-gasp win over Hungary.

Turkey have not qualified for the World Cup since they shocked the world with a third-place finish in 2002. They face Romania who are seeking their first qualification since 1998.

Kosovo are attempting to qualify for the first time since they became a FIFA member as they take on Slovakia, who last played at the 2010 World Cup.

The 12 group runners-up from the first round were placed in Pots 1-3 and seeded based on FIFA world rankings while the four teams that advanced via the UEFA Nations League were in Pot 4.

The single-leg knockout matches will take place in March, with the semi-finals on March 26 and the finals on March 31.

The higher seeded teams (mentioned first) will host the semis while a draw was made to see who hosts each final.

