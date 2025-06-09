IDC champs fall in Ba

A new champion will be crowned tomorrow in the FMF Inter District Championship after Extra Supermarket Labasa lost 3-nil to RC Manubhai Ba in the first semifinal.

The Babasiga Lions failed to contain the young Ba brigade after losing their skipper Christopher Wasasala in the 35th minute to a red card.

Penisoni Tirau was a thorn on the left flank for Ba while Nabil Begg kept the pressure on the right.

Tirau took two shots at goal in the first spell, but both were saved by Labasa veteran goalkeeper, Simione Tamanisau.

Tamanisau also stopped Vilitati Kautoga and Etonia Dogala’s attempts

Labasa was dealt with a major blow in the 36th minute when Wasasala was given his marching orders after being booked for his second yellow card.

Ba drew first blood in the 43rd minute when Kautoga saw Tamanisau leaving the goalmouth and he floated a beautiful ball over the goalkeeper for a 1-nil lead at the break.

Labasa’s defense was exposed less than four minutes into the second half when Player of the Match Begg leaped above defenders to head home the second goal.

The northerners tried their best all throughout the second half to score but Dogalau had the final say in added time for the third goal.

The final will be played at 3pm tomorrow and you can listen to the live commentary on Radio Fiji 2.

