Great start in Gujarati annual tournament

Source :Fiji Gujarati Sports Association/Facebook]

The 68th Fiji Gujarati Sports Association kicked off today at Manoca Ground in Nausori with seven teams competing for the trophy.

The four-day competition is set to bring the Gujarat community together as they celebrate their annual event.

The majority of these participants are always busy in taking care of their businesses and other matters, and the tournament is the best way to get some distraction.

Rewa football coach, Rodick Singh who is also guiding the Rewa Gujarati team, is on a lookout for new talents.

“Everywhere i go, it’s my eyes on players and if i do find potential i will get them up for the Rewa senior team training and see if they can make a pathway through Rewa football”

Fiji Gujarati Sports Association President Sanjay Patel, is pleased with the turn-out.

Yesterday’s matches saw Suva defeating Nadi one-nil while New Zealand’s Flying arrows won a the same margin against Lam and Navua was defeated by Lautoka 2-0 in the first pool match.

Navua went down 3-1 to Rewa in their second pool match while Suva held Lautoka to a one-all draw.

Flying arrow bashed Nadi 3-0.

The tournament continues today at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.