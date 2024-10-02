Grassroots coaching to elevate women's football

The Fiji Football Association is partnering with the Royal Netherlands Football Association to host a weeklong grassroots coaching course focused on advancing women’s football in Fiji.

The course aims to train 33 coaches, including two participants from Tuvalu with a focus on developing young girls’ football skills at the grassroots level.

Fiji FA Technical Director Timo Jankowski says the initiative is part of Fiji FA’s long-term strategy to promote equal opportunities and growth for women’s football, matching the support given to the men’s game.

He adds that coaches from diverse backgrounds, such as teachers, players and female district coaches will benefit from KNVB’s renowned coach education programs.

The course will culminate in a girls’ football festival with over 100 participants, allowing the newly trained coaches to apply their skills.

This effort follows the historic qualification of the Digicel Fiji Young Kulas for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup and is part of Fiji FA’s broader plan to build a strong foundation for the future of women’s football.

The course will be held next week at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, with official support from KNVB, the Dutch Embassy, and Fiji FA leadership.