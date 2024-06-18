Goal drought and bloodied nose underlines Mbappe's Euros misfortune

[Source: Reuters]

A bloodied nose, a booking for unsportsmanlike conduct and an unfathomable miss that silenced a stadium – France’s Kylian Mbappe underlined his troubled relationship with the European Championship on Monday amidst uncertainty over his injury.

The France captain, to his credit, was sublime in creating the goal that beat Austria 1-0, but his failure to score at a Euros will weigh heavily on a player who has found the net 12 times at World Cups, including a hat-trick in the 2022 final.

Mbappe’s last match at a European Championship ended in acrimony for France, with his miss in a shootout the trigger for their shock second-round exit to Switzerland at Euro 2020 after his side squandered a two-goal advantage late in the game.

Article continues after advertisement

Goal droughts do not come often for Mbappe but France’s opening Group D match on Monday marked his fifth successive Euros game without scoring after a combined 18 goal attempts.

The 25-year-old was impressive and involved in just about every France move, but it just was not his night.

He ended it with a bloodied nose after a nasty collision with the shoulder of Austria’s Kevin Danso while attempting to head home an Antoine Griezmann free kick, which Mbappe had won when he took a blow to the face moments earlier.

After receiving treatment he left the field initially but in a bizarre move Mbappe returned minutes later then sat down on the pitch, prompting boos and jeers from the Austria fans and a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“It’s very bad news for us tonight,” France manager Didier Deschamps said. “If you had Kylian who is in a difficult situation… Obviously, the French team with or without him, this is not the same thing. I hope he can be there.”

Given Mbappe’s performance on Monday France will be hoping it won’t be long before he is firing again and that he recovers in time for France’s next game with Netherlands on Friday.