French players expects final fireworks

[Source: FIFA]

With Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi headlining a fixture that produced seven goals the last time these heavyweights traded blows, Argentina vs France should be a FIFA World Cup final to savor.

France forward Randal Kolo Muani while speaking to FIFA says the match is expected to be a tough one with every Argentinian player proving to be a force to be reckoned with.

He says they will need to be ready at the right time, stay focused and use all their strong points.

Another French youngster Ousmane Dembele shared similar respect for their final opponents.

Dembele says Lionel Scaloni’s side is no doubt a good team but he is confident they have the quality and mentality to rise to a formidable final challenge.

The final will kick-off tomorrow at 3am and you can catch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.