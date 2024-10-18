Free entry for Lautoka vs Suva IDC match today

Football fans can enjoy free entry to the last Group A match between Flick Hygiene Lautoka vs Flick Hygiene Suva at Churchill Park, Lautoka today.

Originally scheduled for last night at 8 p.m., the match was postponed and will now kick off at 10 a.m. this morning.

While it was initially announced that fans could attend with Day Three tickets, it has since been confirmed that entry is open to the public at no cost.

Article continues after advertisement

You can listen to the LIVE commentary to Mirchi FM.