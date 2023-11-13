France too strong for spirited Burkina Faso

France kicked off their FIFA U-17 World Cup™ campaign with a 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso in an entertaining clash in Jakarta.

A fine Mathis Lambourde effort put Les Bleuets in front just after half-time, before late penalties from Joan Tincres and Tidiam Gomis ensured maximum points

The impressive Ismail Bouneb created the opening goal, carrying the ball forward before slipping a pinpoint pass into Lambourde’s path. The France No9 the expertly worked the ball on to his left foot before sliding a low finish through the legs of Burkina Faso keeper Isidore Traore.

Burkina Faso were lively and spirited throughout and spurned a golden opportunity to take the lead when the Appolinaire Bougma shot wide when through on goal.

Their heads did not drop after Lambourde’s goal, either, and they threatened a leveller with a series of fast breakaways.

France finished strongly, though, and two late spot-kicks – the first calmly converted by Tincres, the second by Gomis – meant there was no way back for the African side.

Goals: Mathis Lambourde (49), Joan Tincres (pen 81), Tidiam Gomis (pen 87)

Player of the Match: Saimon Bouabre (FRA)