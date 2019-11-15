Football tournament schedules to be revised

All Fiji football competitions will be deferred until the COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

Fiji Football Association postponed all their scheduled tournaments and event when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the country.

Given the uncertainty of the pandemic, Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the association cannot decide on an actual date when competitions will resume.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf adds decisions on dates of competition resumption will be made once government gives the all the clear.

“Until the time the government, the government restrictions are uplifted, we’ll need about three weeks to plan and then start off with the national league and reschedule other competitions and tournaments.”

Yusuf adds once the restrictions are lifted, they will continue the Vodafone Premier round while the other tournaments dates will be revised.