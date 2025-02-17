Football fans in for a treat this weekend

Football enthusiasts are in for an action-packed weekend as the National Premier League gets underway, featuring five exciting matches.

Newly promoted Tavua will make their return to the top division with a key home game against Nadi at Garvey Park on Saturday at 1pm.

The day will kick off with a doubleheader at Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium.

Nasinu will face off against Lautoka FC at 11am, followed by a highly anticipated clash between Suva FC and Ba FC at 3pm, promising a thrilling contest.

At Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Nadroga FC will host Navua FC at 3pm, both team’s eager to secure an early advantage in the competition.

Meanwhile, defending champions Rewa FC will begin their title defense against Labasa FC at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, also at 3pm.

