Five teams to field overseas players for Fiji FACT

Argentinian Carlos Raffa will feature for Ba football [Source: Oceania Football Center]

Six overseas players will feature in the upcoming Digicel Fiji FACT.

Tailevu Naitasiri has named two Solomon Islanders in their 21-member squad including Carlos Liomasia and Stephen Kwaitee.

Nigeria’s Usman Omede is in for Lautoka while Ba has Argentinian Carlos Raffa.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua has roped in Jared Rongosulia.

Labasa, Suva and Nadi are all fielding local players.

Fans will be able to witness these players in action when the tournament kicks off on Friday.

At 1.30pm Nadi plays Tailevu Naitasiri followed by Ba and Navua at 3.30pm.

Suva meets Lautoka at 5.30pm while Labasa takes on Rewa at 8pm.

All matches will be held at the HFC Stadium in Suva and you can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.