Five positive drug tests at Fiji FACT

Five of the 108 players tested for drugs over the weekend at the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT have come out positive.

Out of the five, three are in the premier and from the senior division.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf confirmed this to FBC Sports.

Yusuf says they’re currently reviewing the players’ history of misconduct to determine the appropriate charges for the positive tests.

“This week we will be in the process of issuing suspension letters, they will be charged to appear before the disciplinary committee so at the moment we are just verifying whether they are first time offenders or second and there are different stages of charges.”

Fiji FA invested over $6000 for drug tests at the games as this is to ensure they have a clean tournament.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa on Saturday.

Extra Labasa plays Flick Hygiene Lautoka at 2pm in the first semi-final.

Navua will take on 4R Electrical Ba in the second semi-final at 4.30pm.

The final kicks off at 1pm on Sunday.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.