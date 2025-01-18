Fitness top priority for Fiji Bula Boys

Fiji National Football Head coach Rob Sherman

Fiji Football Head coach Rob Sherman has placed fitness at the heart of Fiji’s preparations for the OFC World Cup Qualifiers, as a 35-member extended squad, including 12 overseas-based players, prepare for a rigorous training schedule.

“We have a fitness program running, and we expect all the players to arrive in top condition and ready physically for the major challenge and opportunity ahead.”

The squad will begin its first camp from February 9 to 23 at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, focusing on assessing and preparing Fiji-based players.

Article continues after advertisement

This camp will be critical in ensuring local talent is match-ready before the final 23-member squad is announced on March 1.

Preparations will intensify with an Auckland camp starting March 1, where overseas-based players will join the team for build-up matches against Auckland FC and local Premiership clubs.

The team will then relocate to Wellington on March 12 for a high-profile build-up match against Wellington Phoenix, further sharpening their skills for the challenge ahead.

Sherman underlined the importance of casting a wide net in player selection.

“We’ve extended the squad to make sure we prepare and scrutinize a wide range of players and select the strongest squad possible.”

Fiji’s campaign will culminate in a highly anticipated semi-final clash against the All Whites on March 21 at Sky Stadium in Wellington.



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]