First ever BOG for women

Good news for women’s football as they will have a chance to take part in the Battle of the Giants tournament later this year.

This was confirmed by Fiji Football Competition manager, Amitesh Pal.

Pal says this is one of the two tournaments to be introduced for women this year.

The women’s IDC was launched first and now district teams will look forward to their first ever BOG.

As time goes by, the Fiji FA will reveal more of its plan for women’s football development in the country.

Pal says they are trying their very best to close gender inequality gaps between women and men and this is one of the best ways to do it.

The women’s BOG will be played as the same time as the men.