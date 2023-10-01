Fiji wins opening match at Futsal Nations Cup

[Source: OFC Oceania Football]

Fiji got off to a perfect start at the OFC Futsal Nations Cup defeating Tonga 9-0 at Pulman Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

Fiji netted the opening goal of the competition by Ramzan Khan.

Many of the Tongans’ attempts to register a goal were brutally turned down.



In their quest to qualify for the FIFA Futsal Cup in Uzbekistan the following year, our Fijian team demonstrated unwavering tenacity and a hunger for victory.



Tevita Waranaivalu on attack for Fiji