Fiji to face New Zealand in qualifiers semi-final

[Source: OFC Media via Trevor Mallen Photography]

Fiji will face New Zealand All Whites in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers which will be held in Wellington, New Zealand in March 2025.

In the first semi-final, Tahiti will go against New Caledonia.

Fiji are the runner-ups of Group A with 5 points while New Caledonia have topped the pool with 7 points.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have topped Group B with 9 points and Tahiti are the runner-ups with 6 points.

The winner of the final will qualify for the expanded 48-team World Cup in North America in June and July 2026.

The runner-up will book their place in a two-stage intercontinental playoff earlier that year.