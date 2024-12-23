Fiji targets FIFA ranking boost

[Source: MSG Prime Minister's Cup 2024 - Solomon Islands / Facebook]

Fiji national football coach Marika Rodu says the team’s motivation to finish second in the MSG Prime Ministers Cup was driven by their goal to improve their FIFA ranking, which currently sits at 148th.

“We came with a lot of motivation to fight for the FIFA ranking, and especially we wanted to finish second.”

Fiji’s journey in the single-round robin format was not without challenges, as the team had a slow start but managed to rally and secure silver on the podium.

Rodu praised his players for their dedication during the festive season, noting the sacrifices they made to represent their country.

“It’s been a long season for us. We’ve played a total of 16 games this year, and we’re at the rear end of the season. The boys really dug deep, even though they couldn’t be with their families during the festive season,” he added.

PNG emerged as champions with 10 points in the tournament, while hosts Solomon Islands took bronze.