Fiji pooled with reigning champions

[Source: OFC / Facebook]

Fiji has been drawn in the same pool as Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Tahiti for the OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup 2024.

The draws were conducted at the OFC Home of Football in Auckland, New Zealand this morning.

The four nations will compete in a single group format.

Each side will play one another once, with the top two teams advancing to the final and the third and fourth place teams contesting the playoff for third place.

Tahiti are the reigning champions of this competition having won in 2023 when they hosted.

The competition will be held from the 22nd to the 26th of October in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

