Fiji in Group A for MSG Prime Minister’s Cup

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

The Solomon Islands will host the third edition of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Prime Minister’s Cup which will take place in Honiara from December 9-21.

The premier soccer tournament features six teams from the Melanesian region: Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, New Caledonia, and a Solomon Islands development team.

Fiji has been drawn into Group A alongside New Caledonia and Vanuatu, while Group B includes the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands development side.

The MSG Prime Minister’s Cup was revived in 2022 after a two-decade hiatus, with the tournament being sanctioned by the MSG and hosted in collaboration with a chosen nation.

Vanuatu hosted the inaugural revival in 2022, where Papua New Guinea emerged as champions.

New Caledonia followed as the 2023 host, with the Solomon Islands claiming the title.

Fiji will kick off its campaign on December 12 against New Caledonia, followed by a match against Vanuatu on December 15.