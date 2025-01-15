Fiji Football looks for sponsors

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf [File Photo]

The Fiji Football Association is currently in the process of acquiring two sponsors ahead of their 2025 season.

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the association is no longer in partnership with former sponsor Digicel, who has completed its term with the football fraternity.

Yusuf announced that they plan to have two sponsors, as they want to have separate leagues for men and women.

“We are pursuing two possible sponsors; we should be able to finalize within the next two weeks before we do the launching. The idea is we want to separate the league into male and female and have different sponsors so we can give value for money to both the sponsors so our marketing team and Rajesh Patel is working very hard.”

Yusuf confirms they should be able to secure their sponsors in two weeks before making an official announcement.

The football season for the year will start as early as next month with the Champions versus Champions competition between Rewa FC and Labasa on February 1st and 9th.