Fiji FACT pools games in Labasa

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The 2026 BIC Fiji FACT pool games will be played at Subrail Park in Labasa, on June 19, 20, and 21.

However, the semifinals and finals venue is yet to be confirmed according to the Fiji Football Association.

Fiji FA confirms that the semifinals and final were initially scheduled for Subrail Park; however, the Labasa Town Council has indicated a preference to allow a private wedding booking at the venue during that period.

As a result, HFC Bank Stadium has also been booked as an alternative venue.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf says they will formally raise the matter with the government because the Town Council needs to look at the town’s economy in a wider picture.

According to Yusuf, hosting a major tournament like the Fiji FACT brings far greater benefits to Labasa than allowing a single private booking.

He adds that if the issue is not resolved, the semi-finals and final will be played at HFC Bank Stadium on June 26, and 27.

