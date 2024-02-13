Fiji FACT dates to be revised

[File Photo]

The Fiji Football Association says it will defer the Fiji FACT tournament to a later date after the intended date clashed with that of the Oceania Athletics Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel had earlier confirmed the tournament would be held from May 31st to 2nd June with the finals on June 8th-9th.

However, Fiji FA has been forced to revise the dates as the venue is booked for the Oceania Athletics Championship between 31st May and 9th June.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says it is disappointing that there was a clash in dates.

Yusuf says the Fiji FA board will now decide on another date to host the competition.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Fiji Premier League will kick off this week at four different venues.

Fiji’s representative to the OFC Champions League, Rewa, will face Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Suva meet the Men In Black at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba while Nadi hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park.

CVC champs Lautoka battles Nasinu at the HFC Bank Stadium and Navua faces Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour.

All games will be held on Sunday at 3pm.