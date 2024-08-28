Fiji FA anticipates good World Cup outing for Young Kulas

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Despite the Young Kulas losing 2-0 in their recent friendly match against Morocco, the Fiji Football Association chief executive considers the result favourable and anticipates a strong performance at the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

Mohammed Yusuf acknowledges that Morocco is a top team, and for the Young Kulas to hold the Moroccans nil-all in the first half is an achievement in itself.

He adds the team’s performances in the friendly matches has been nothing short of positive.

“I think the girls will make a mark in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. We are one of the 24 out of the 211 member countries representing Fiji.”

The Young Kulas will face Brazil in their first World Cup match at 11 am this Sunday, before taking on Canada at 1 pm next Wednesday.

Their final pool game will be against France at 10 am next Saturday.

You can watch the World Cup live on FBC Sports.