Fiji Beach Soccer wins third place

[ Source : Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

The Fiji Beach Soccer team secured third place at the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup in Tahiti with a resounding 12-0 victory over Tonga.

Rusiate Matarerega got the team off to a strong start, followed by goals from Gabiriele Matanisiga and a brace from Bruce Hughes in the first period.

Merril Nand and Madhwan Gounder extended the lead to six goals in the second period.

The last period saw Matanisiga complete a hat-trick, while Matarerega sealed the deal with the team’s twelfth goal.

The final between Tahiti and the Solomon Islands will take place at 1.45 p.m., with the winner earning a spot in next year’s FIFA Beach Soccer Cup.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.