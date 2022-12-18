Fans count down the hours to World Cup final

[Source: BBC]

Excited fans in France and Argentina are counting down the hours to what promises to be a memorable World Cup final in Doha.

History is on the line for both sides. France are aiming to become just the third team to retain the trophy in its 92-year history, following in the footsteps of Italy and Brazil.

Their head coach Didier Deschamps – who captained France to victory in 1998 – is also vying to become the first manager since Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo in 1938 to win consecutive titles.

Article continues after advertisement

For Argentina, the hopes and dreams of the nation rest of the shoulders of Lionel Messi. Arguably the greatest player of all time, he is hoping to crown a glittering career with a World Cup winners medal in what the 35-year-old says will be his final game for his country.