Fans celebrate Men in Black IDC win

Ba Town was in jubilant mode today as fans turned up in huge numbers to celebrate their football team winning the Inter-District Championship (IDC) for the 25th time.

Passionate fans flooded the street during the march parade, as supporters adorned their vehicles in black, proudly displaying their unwavering allegiance to the home team.

A sea of black-clad supporters paid homage to their beloved team, affectionately known as the “Men in Black”.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking during the celebration, Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says this is something fans should be proud of as no other team has achieved this feat.

Patel acknowledges the support from the crazy soccer town as they are one of the most successful sides.

“The family members, parents without them the players wouldn’t have produced what they have done this is a young brigade they call but they’ve come through the development system. They were the U20 players that went to Argentina and the U23 team that went to NZ for the Olympic qualifiers but now majority of them are in the Ba team.”

The Fiji FA President also told fans that they are hoping to have the IDC played at Govind Park if all goes well and the stadium is ready.

Players were presented with a replica trophy and a substantial cash reward for winning the tournament.

The RC Manubhai Ba side beat Lautoka 2-1 in the final earlier this month.