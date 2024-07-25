Fans can expect quality football

Fiji Football chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf

Fans can expect an exciting round of football this weekend when the Battle of the Giants competition kicks start at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji Football chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says teams have been training vigorously over the past few weeks.

“Similar to the Fiji FACT, the districts had a break from the Digicel Premier League competition. Last week they have been preparing for this Rooster Chicken Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giant. All the teams have all their players available for the tournament.”

He says all teams in the competition currently has all their respective players in the team, including overseas-based players.

He also says fans should not count out any team during the competition, as they have proven their worth during the Fiji FACT competition last month.

He is encouraging fans to come out in numbers to the tournament to support and cheer on their respective teams.

The Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Battle of the Giants tournament will start tomorrow.