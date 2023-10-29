Exciting times ahead for Fiji women's football

In a strategic move to empower and expand women’s participation in Futsal, the Fiji Football Association is embarking on a carefully paced journey, with the aim of incorporating more teams into next year’s Futsal competitions.

Next week’s Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC promises to be a thrilling prelude, featuring four out of the six women’s teams from the Southern region.

This event sets the stage for an exciting year of Futsal tournaments to come.

Fiji FA Sales and Marketing Manager Anushil Kumar is enthusiastic about the promising future of women in football.

“So from next year when we introduce women’s Futsal in other zones, definitely Fiji FA will consider all teams from all other divisions as well.”

He highlights that the four participating teams have previously showcased their skills in the Digicel Futsal League for the Southern division.

The Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC is set to begin next week Thursday to Sunday and the Vodafone Arena in Suva.