[Photo Credit: Reuters]

England and Spain played out an enthralling 1-1 draw over 90 minutes in the Women’s Euro final at St. Jakobs-Park on Sunday to send the game into extra time.

Mariona Caldentey’s first-half goal for Spain was cancelled out by Alessia Russo’s header in the 57th minute, and though both sides had a number of decent chances, neither found the net and game went to extra time.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.