Emotional homecoming for Baby Bula Boys

[Photo Credit: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Baby Bula Boys received a hero’s welcome yesterday as they arrived at Nadi International Airport following their campaign at the OFC Under-16 Men’s Championship in Tahiti.

Proud parents, fans, and officials gathered in large numbers to celebrate the team’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Coached by Sunil Kumar and captained by Maikah Dau, the team made history by securing back-to-back appearances at the prestigious tournament — a milestone achievement for Fijian football.

Article continues after advertisement

Their 1–0 victory over Papua New Guinea in the third-place playoff in Honiara sealed their place on the world stage.

Cheers erupted as the players walked through the arrival gates.

Parents waved flags and held banners high, many overwhelmed with emotion, some shedding tears, others breaking into traditional songs in a powerful display of pride and celebration.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.