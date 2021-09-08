Home

Football

Eight Brazil players to miss this week's EPL matches

BBC Sport
September 9, 2021 4:52 am
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus are among the eight Brazil players who will be stopped from playing for their respective clubs this weekend [Source: Getty Images]

Eight Brazil players will be stopped from playing for their Premier League clubs this weekend.

This is after Brazilian football authorities triggered a Fifa rule to prevent them from featuring in the respective matches.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Leeds United will all be affected.

Players not released for an international window can be banned for five days after the window ends under the Fifa regulations.

The decision covers the 10th to the 14th of September.

Brazil invoked the bans after the Premier League stopped players from appearing for their country if it meant travel to red list countries.

Players travelling to red list countries would have had to miss several games on their return because of the 10-day isolation period required under UK rules.

