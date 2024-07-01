Ecuador reach Copa quarters, Mexico out after 0-0 draw

[Source: Reuters]

Ecuador secured a place in the Copa America quarter-finals after grinding out a 0-0 draw with Mexico, who bowed out of the tournament after finished third in Group B.

Ecuador face defending champions Argentina in the quarters, while group winners Venezuela, who beat Jamaica 3-0, take on Canada.

Ecuador finished level with Mexico on four points but progress to the last eight thanks to a superior goal difference.

In a physical first half, Mexico attacked with real intensity as they sought the win they needed but lacked quality on the ball and failed to record a shot on target.

Jaime Lozano’s side continued to push after the break and Gerardo Arteaga was denied by a last-ditch tackle from Felix Torres, while Julian Quinones tested Ecuador’s Alexander Dominguez with a long-range effort.

Mexico continued to throw bodies forward in their search for a winner and were awarded a penalty when Torres appeared to bring down Guillermo Martinez but the decision was overturned after a VAR review.