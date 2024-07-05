Dunn off to Sydney for trials

Fiji Men's football midfielder Thomas Dunn

Fiji Men’s football midfielder Thomas Dunn is set to depart our shores this Sunday for a trial with the Sydney FC.

Team manager Kartik Reddy has confirmed the news, emphasizing the opportunity for Dunn to showcase his skills on a larger stage and potentially secure a spot with the A-League team.

Dunn will participate in training sessions and friendly matches with Sydney FC from July 8th to the 19th.

Article continues after advertisement

Reddy also adds that Fiji Football Association will be taking on all responsibilities for Dunn’s trials in Sydney.

“His remarkable journey, both on and off the field, has captivated fans and earned him recognition for the trials with the Australian professional soccer club based in Sydney, New South Wales”.

The Navua lad progressed through the U16, U17, and U20 national teams, consistently showcasing his talent and earning him a well-deserved spot in the Digicel Fiji Bula Boys where he scooped the Player of the Match Award at the OFC Nations Cup.