Dunn inspired by late mother

[Source: Thomas Dunn - Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Fijian football international, Thomas Dunn has an added inspiration every time he plays.

Dunn, the youngest in his family says he always dedicates all his games to his special fan.

“When I play every game, I think of her. I dedicate all of my games to her. I know that she will be cheering me in heaven.”

Coming off the Digicel Fiji FACT tournament and heading straight into camp to prepare for the OFC Men’s Nations Cup isn’t an easy transition for the youngster.

Dunn, who has been making waves in local tournaments, led the Navua FC side to the FACT final on Sunday at Labasa’s Subrail Park, where they lost 1-0 to Lautoka.

“I have to recover for a few days but get ready for the big game on Sunday.”

The Togoru, Namosi native believes he still has more to offer when it comes to football.

The 21-year-old is grateful for the chance to learn from experienced players such as captain Roy Krishna.

“It pushes me to work harder knowing that there’s tough competition with good boys here. But yeah it is good to have competition so that it can help me be better with my football career.”

Fiji meets Papua New Guinea in its first pool game this Sunday at the HFC Bank Stadium at 4 pm, following Samoa’s match against Tahiti at 1pm.