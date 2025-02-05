Dunn grateful for opportunity

Thomas Dunn

For Fiji Bula Boys rep Thomas Dunn, securing a contract to play overseas is a dream come true.

The former Navua mid-fielder has recently signed with Eastern Suburbs AFC in New Zealand, departing our shores last weekend.

Dunn says being able to catch the attention of overseas scouts has not been easy, but he is happy to see the fruits of his hard work.

Article continues after advertisement

He says playing overseas is a dream for almost all football players in the country, and he is blessed to be given the opportunity to play in New Zealand.

“It feels good to get an overseas contract, it’s not easy to get out of Fiji to play abroad and I thank the lord for the opportunity.”

Dunn, even with his short stature, is one of the top players in the country and has been representing Fiji to international tournaments since 16-years-old.

With 13 caps for the Fiji Bula Boys squad since joining in 2023, Dunn has played a huge role in the side’s victories over the past two years.

He was also part of the Bula Boys side that won bronze at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands two years ago.