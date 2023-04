[Source: File]

In a highly anticipated return to action, the Digicel Premier League (DPL) will kick off this hour between Tailevu Naitasiri and Labasa.

The tournament resumes after two weeks break.

Sitting atop the league table with 7 points is Lautoka, edging out Rewa on goal difference.

At 3pm Nadi will face Ba at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi and you can catch the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.