DFPL back this weekend

All teams will be in action this weekend in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Only one game will be held on Saturday with four on Sunday.

Labasa will host Rewa at 1pm on Saturday at Subrail Park and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

Article continues after advertisement

The four games on Sunday all kick off at 3pm with Ba hosting Tailevu Naitasiri at the Fiji FA Academy ground while Suva and Tavua meet at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.

Nadi takes on Navua Prince Park in another match and Lautoka faces Nadroga at Churchill Park.