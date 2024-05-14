Defensive work for Rewa

[Source: OFC VIA PHOTOTEK]

Defense is a key area that Rewa has seriously looked at in the last few days before facing Solomon Warriors in the second OFC Men’s Champions League group match.

Rewa coach Rodeck Singh acknowledges they didn’t standout defensively against Auckland City despite their 2-all draw.

Singh says Solomon Warriors play fast football so the Delta Tigers will need to tighten up on their defense.

“I agree there were some defensive mishaps against Auckland City but again the boys did very well to manage it, we have worked on it, we have rectified it through team meetings etc.”

The Rewa coach also says they’ll decide this evening whether Samuela Kautoga and Iosefo Verevou will make the matchday squad after returning from suspension.

Rewa faces Solomon Warriors at 1pm tomorrow in Tahiti.