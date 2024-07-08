Copa and Euro semifinalists confirmed

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Lisandro Martinez celebrate after winning the penalty shootout [Source: Reuters]

The Copa America semifinals will be played on Wednesday and Thursday.

Argentina takes on Canada on Wednesday at 12pm in the first semifinal.

On Thursday, Uruguay faces Colombia at 12pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Both games will air live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, the EURO 2024 semifinals are going to played on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Spain and France meet at 7am on Wednesday while Netherlands battle England at the same time on Thursday.