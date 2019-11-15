Commission receives Serristlev’s Work Permit

The Fiji Football National Coach Flemming Serristlev’s work permit has been submitted to the Fiji National Sports Commission yesterday.

The decision on the Danish national’s salary and any related pay cuts will now fall in the hands of the Commission.

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey says the Commission will analyze and give a response to Fiji FA soon as everything has been processed.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji Football submitted the work permit documents yesterday, so we are going through those as we speak and we will be responding back to football on it. His permits starts in March.”

Fiji FA is confident that Serritslev brings a wealth of experience with player development in Denmark and also as head of the PNG national team.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they are in talks with the Commission but will await a formal letter on Monday on the update.