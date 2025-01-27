Coach applauds Waranivalu’s versatility

Tevita Waranivalu [Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

Rewa coach Rodeck Singh has applauded the achievements of Fiji Beach Soccer skipper and Rewa star, Tevita Waranivalu, who has been shortlisted for the prestigious Worldwide Beach Soccer Stars 2024 awards.

Singh says Waranivalu’s recognition on the global stage is a proud moment for Fijian football and describes him as a versatile and player.

“He has been really doing well as a player, he won the footballer of the year last year, and now he has been nominated amongst the best beach soccer players. He excels in whichever sport he tries through hard work.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Delta Tigers coach also says that Waranivalu’s growth as a coach is equally impressive, with the national midfielder assisting him at Rewa.

“He is pursuing his career as coach as well, he has been with me as assistant coach in Rewa, so his really doing well and to see him grow is really a proud moment for me and the Rewa association to see our home boy grow and turning the milestones. Hopefully, one day he can coach a national team or get a contract overseas.”

Waranivalu joins the world’s elite, with winners chosen by votes from coaches and captains of top international tournaments.