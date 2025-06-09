Chand proud despite aggregate defeat

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Labasa FC head coach Alvin Chand says he is proud of his players despite falling short in the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion Series, after a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Rewa FC.

Labasa were held to a 0-0 draw in the second and final leg at Subrail Park, but it was not enough to overturn the 1-0 loss they suffered in the opening leg.

Chand praised his side’s fighting spirit, especially in front of their home fans, where they matched Rewa stride for stride and denied the defending champions any clear advantage on the scoreboard.

“I’m proud of my boys. They gave everything out there and showed real commitment, but unfortunately, the first-leg result made the difference.”

The Babasiga Lions pushed hard throughout the second encounter, searching for the goal that would have leveled the tie on aggregate.

However, Rewa’s defence stood firm, forcing Labasa to settle for a draw and handing the Delta Tigers the title.

Despite missing out on the trophy, Chand believes the performance in the second leg shows promising signs for the season ahead, with his side demonstrating resilience, discipline and determination against one of the country’s top teams.

