Bula FC secures naming rights partner

[Source: Bula FC/Facebook]

Extra Bula FC has secured a major boost ahead of its maiden campaign in the OFC Professional League, welcoming Extra Supermarket as its official naming rights and major sponsor.

The partnership marks a significant step for both parties, with Extra Supermarket extending its long-standing support of football in Fiji into the professional ranks.

The supermarket chain has been a consistent backer of the game over the years, supporting tournaments and competitions at various levels across the country.

Extra’s move to partner Bula FC reflects its broader commitment to community wellbeing and healthy living, values that align closely with the club’s focus on fitness, discipline and positive lifestyles through sport.

Fiji FA President and Executive Board Member Rajesh Patel praised the partnership, describing it as a strong endorsement of the direction local football is heading.

“Extra Supermarket has always been behind football in Fiji, supporting tournaments right across the country. To now see them involved at the professional level with Bula FC is very encouraging and shows a real belief in the direction the game is heading.”

The agreement also represents a major milestone for Fiji Football as a whole, with Extra Supermarket’s total investment across all divisions — from futsal to domestic competitions — now reaching FJD $1 million.

It signals a progression from grassroots and youth development into sustained backing of the professional game.

Extra Supermarket Chief Marketing Officer Lailanie Burnes says the partnership was about more than just branding.

“For Extra Supermarket, this partnership goes far beyond branding. It is about nation building through sport, inspiring our youth, uniting communities and proudly positioning Fiji on the international football stage.”

Bula FC officials say they are looking forward to working closely with Extra Supermarket as the club begins its professional journey, with a shared goal of growing the game, engaging communities and building something special for Fiji football.

Meanwhile, Bula FC is counting down hours to their first match which will be the OFC Pro League opener against Vanuatu United FC at 2pm this Saturday.

The match will be held at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

