Bula boys to play three NZ friendlies

[ Source : Fiji Football Association ]

Fiji’s national football team will be playing three friendly matches against top New Zealand clubs early next month.

This is in preparation for their 2026 World Cup Qualifier semi-final against New Zealand.

Team manager Kartik Reddy said the games would be crucial for their World Cup campaign.

The 26-member squad, currently training at the Ba Academy, will be finalized on March 1st before departing for Auckland, New Zealand.

The Bula Boys will play Auckland United FC on March 8, Eastern Suburbs a day later and Wellington Phoenix on March 15.

Fiji faces New Zealand in the qualifier on March 21 at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.